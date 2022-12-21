In recent days, we have had two reports of real importance to Irish farmers. Both dealt with the economic performance of the sector and the country.
The first report from Teagasc focused on farm incomes and prospects. The second from international economic organisation the OECD, made up mainly of the world’s more developed economies, focused on Ireland’s recent progress across the whole economy, with a small but crucial section on Irish agriculture, climate change and methane emissions. Both reports focused on dairying.
SHARING OPTIONS: