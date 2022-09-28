The contrasts between Britain and Ireland have been highlighted in a number of key areas over the last few days. The slide in the value of sterling has reinforced the risk that has been Brexit and the enormous borrowing undertaken by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer in an effort to kickstart the economy has caused an international questioning of the direction of British economic policy.

But what has struck me most forcefully has been the huge gap in living standards that has been identified between the least well off 10% of the two populations.