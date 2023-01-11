I didn’t think I’d have to go to the famous Oxford Farming Conference for a lesson on how far ahead the Nortern Ireland administration is compared to Dublin in taking a full view of how farmers’ interests should be safeguarded in the environmental debate. Here, the only messages are to reduce greenhouse gases – in other words, reduce stock numbers to meet the 25% reduction legal target in greenhouse gas emissions.
In Northern Ireland, the work in creating knowledge of the carbon sequestered in the soil and vegetation on every farm is beginning. The money, despite the problems in the British government’s finances, has been allocated and the project is going ahead.
