Agricutural output has always been important in trade negotiations between countries, but we are now in the midst of a range of international discussions and actual agreements that have the potential to change the shape of Irish and, to an extent, European farming into the future.

The rulebook we thought was established when we joined the EEC in 1973 is being dramatically amended.

Let’s ignore the abandonment of product support policies of an active intervention policy to maintain prices as well as export refunds to keep our products competitive on world markets.

What is being undermined and simply being used as an international bargaining chip is access to the European market itself.

The Brexit deal allows free access to the EU market for British farm output while allowing the UK to negotiate its own trade deals with third country suppliers.

This effectively allows for total displacement of UK output on its own market by imported material while being able to dispatch British beef, lamb and potentially cereals and dairy products to all EU markets.

This is clearly an anomaly, but one which nobody is talking about revisiting.

The recent arrival of Australian steaks onto the British market is contributing to this summer’s reduction in Irish beef prices, and the new UK / Australia trade deal which allows for steadily increasing volumes of free access for Australian beef will inevitably add to pressure in the future.

Future

For the future we can expect the same in the case of New Zealand lamb, and if there is any wobble in the Chinese demand for New Zealand dairy products, there is nothing in the new UK / New Zealand trade deal to prevent the traditional role of New Zealand butter to reassert itself on the UK market.

If ever there was a case for some equivalent of a special Brexit adjustment fund, we have it here.

It is not Irish farmers’ fault that the UK government desperately needed some kind of international trade deals to satisfy a sceptical public at home, but the unintended consequences are becoming clearer.

On the other side of the world, the ill-considered decision to allow free access for Ukranian grain has split EU agricultural markets, with eastern Europe ministers allowed to effectively isolate their farmers from the new Ukranian competition while the Mercusor deal with the same basic agenda of farm concessions lumbers on.

Irish farmers have been little more than bystanders to these events, but a more vigorous national policy would seem appropriate.