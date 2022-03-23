Last week the Irish Farmers Journal went to press midway through the annual Forum for the Future of Agriculture conference. While I mentioned the absence of Dutch Commissioner Vice President Frans Timmermans, (I mistakenly stated he was Belgian rather than Dutch, apologies) and the likelihood of changes to the EU Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategy because of the energy and food crises caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the overall theme of the conference was the building of sustainable food systems.
High fliers
SHARING OPTIONS: