When the summary of the most recent United Nations report by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was being finalised, the New Zealand representatives objected to the recommendation for a “more plant-based diet“ and instead insisted that “sustainable healthy diet” be substituted.

It was with irritation, but no real surprise, that I read last week’s front page of the Irish Farmers Journal reporting on the reaction in parts of the European Commission in Brussels to Ireland’s draft plan for the new CAP.