With an estimated 80% of the world's milk supply produced in predominantly grain-based systems, it’s not that surprising that supply has stayed relatively buoyant.

The severe drop in milk prices this year is a striking example of the challenges facing EU policymakers and, more to the point, EU farmers.

Part of the drop in milk prices has been caused by supply staying higher for longer than expected – this prolongation of supply has, of course, been helped hugely by the equally severe drop in grain prices which have come back to pre-Russian invasion of Ukraine levels.

But we are also, of course, seeing the results of the recently abandoned Chinese one child-per-family policy resulting in lower Chinese demand for infant formula, coupled with increased domestic Chinese production of milk.

The old certainty that milk demand will continue indefinitely to increase by 2% a year is now not looking so definite.

But it’s not just in milk that we are seeing real changes in production patterns. Russia, helped by low fuel and fertiliser prices and their privatisation of its post-Soviet agriculture is now the dominant wheat exporter in the world. It sells more wheat abroad than all the EU put together, while the US has been displaced by Brazil as the main exporter of maize.

Some will say we are attempting to turn back the clock but we cannot ignore changing world and EU conditions

At the same time, Brazil itself is reported as putting an emergency intervention system in place for some dairy products in response to the price pressures caused by imports from a hugely competitive Argentina next door.

So what is a sensible EU policy response? In previous dairy downturns, steps were taken at EU level to protect farmer incomes. So far, nothing has been mooted though in the French wine sector, the French government has come up with a €200m package to buy up surplus stocks and to grub-up vineyards to reduce wine supply.

If the EU intends to follow its environmental policies for agriculture while international competitors have no such restraints, then it will have no option but to reassess its policies across a range of areas, including consideration of reintroduction of export refunds.

