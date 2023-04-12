Health and housing are clearly the two areas where there has not been the same level of progress in anticipating the needs of a growing population.

In my teenage years the population of the Republic of Ireland stood at 2.8 million. It had continuously declined to that level since the famine of the 1840s. Today the population of the same 26 counties stands at well over 5 million.

No other country in Europe and few in the world match that level of increase. No wonder we have a housing problem.

The great local authority housing boom of the 1950s gave us a surplus of houses which were sold off to their tenants at cut down prices to save on the maintenance costs which local authorities bore, and normal houses were for sale at far below the cost of building their equivalent.

There was a surplus of houses not just in areas suffering depopulation, but even in Dublin.

The national economic mismanagement of the 1980s added to the sense of national despondency, and with interest rates at around 20% for much of the decade, investment was low and prospects were bleak.

Comparison

The comparison with the challenges facing today’s Government could hardly be more different. It’s clear that some aspects of Irish policy have coped with the extra demands well.

National infrastructure such as the road network has been transformed thanks in part at least to EU funding and accountability.

Likewise, while there are some strains in parts of the education system, overall education policy has delivered a population with a broad mix of capacities that is in demand internationally.

So far, energy policy has also ensured that increased demand has been met with an absence of blackouts that we have seen elsewhere. Health and housing are clearly the two areas where there has not been the same level of progress in anticipating the needs of a growing population.

Despite spending one of the highest levels per head in the world on healthcare, there is a shortage of general practitioners.

Numbers apparently need to increase by 40% – 50%, and almost 50% of the population have private health insurance. While we let our newly qualified doctors freely emigrate, we take in doctors from poorer countries where they are badly needed.

Intervention

At a recent conference, I heard a senior (non-Irish) civil servant make the point that “The job of government is to intervene where there is a case of market failure.”

We can see where there are major market failures in key areas. The obligation on Government is to see these are identified, and that sufficiently capable people are recruited to devise and implement policies that result in logjams being overcome.

Easier said than done, but piecemeal patching has not delivered where change is most needed.

We do not need to reinvent the wheel. While the old planning institute An Foras Forbartha has been long wound up and is essentially now just a part of the Environmental Protection Agency, there is still the Economic and Social Research Institute, which used to have a pivotal role in policy formation but is now, it appears, much less central in the development of strategic government thinking. Its potential could usefully be reassessed.