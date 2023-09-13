Non-farmers, even those closely involved with agriculture, are surprisingly dismissive about the concerns raised by farmers over the decision to have a national reduction in the amount of nitrate to be produced by derogation dairy farmers.

What is most disturbing about the forced reduction is what Tirlán chief executive Jim Bergin raised at the Agricultural Science Association conference as “the lack of best science guidelines”.

As I understand it, the decision came about because of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finding that the necessary improvement in national water quality had not been achieved.

While in aggregate this may be true, what is incontestable is that in several areas of intensive farming, water quality has perceptibly improved and in some areas where dis-improvements have been recorded, some people have raised serious questions around the methodology.

As a body based on science, the EPA should have been clear with the Department and the European Commission on what were appropriate measurements and timescales. Jim Bergin’s criticism of the guidelines is correct.

It’s not that long ago that the EPA, for some obscure reason, attempted to classify all slurry as waste, and that its use and disposal should be subject to the relevant waste legislation.

Legal battle

It was only after a prolonged legal battle that the European Court of Justice on referral from the Supreme Court ruled that it was an organic fertiliser and that the EPA was forced to back down.

Similarly, in the wretched case of Castlecomer farmer Dan Brennan, concerns were raised over the testing by the EPA. The brickworks has since closed and the farm has recovered.

The recent tweet (since withdrawn) from the EPA advising a reduction in red meat consumption has been seen in farming circles as simply a continuation of the anti farming trend.

At the Agricultural Science Association conference, it was the IFA’s Damian McDonald who spoke of “ideology trumping science“ and who pointed out that nobody from the agricultural directorate in the European Commission had been involved in the nitrates discussions.

The question now of course is; Where to from here? It is difficult to see the European Commission proposing to reverse its decision: about 3,000 dairy farmers are reckoned to be directly affected by this ruling.

It would seem logical to have alternative options for nutrients that would in effect act the same way as reducing cow numbers per acre without the need for expensive leasing of extra land and without the need to reduce milk output.

But depending on individual circumstances, this can be more difficult than it might appear at first glance – Aidan Brennan goes into the details. But even to contain the political fallout, the minister would be well advised to consider the options.