It has taken a long time, but last week the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine met under Jackie Cahill’s chairmanship to discuss the long running saga of the collapse in productivity on Dan Brennan’s farm in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and its subsequent recovery once the Cement Roadstone owned local brickworks shut down.
The hearing in the Dáil’s committee room took over two hours and at the end every single member representing all the parties from both the Dáil and Seanad agreed that it couldn’t simply end there.
