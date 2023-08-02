The 1974 collapse was triggered by the impossibility of making hay during the persistent rain of June and July, coupled with an absence of silage-making on a national scale.

Who now remembers the summer of 1974 and the cattle collapse of that autumn? This summer is certainly unusual, but not unique.

The 1974 collapse was triggered by the impossibility of making hay during the persistent rain of June and July, coupled with an absence of silage-making on a national scale, as well as a build-up of cattle numbers in anticipation of EEC entry, which took place on a wave of farming enthusiasm in 1973.

While the early enthusiasm was justified by the sudden high prices of 1973 – caused not by EEC entry but by a worldwide shortage of beef and levy-free access to Europe – when the shutters came down the following year, Irish cattle farmers were badly exposed with record numbers and low fodder stocks.

The EU introduced emergency intervention measures for beef, but young stock dropped catastrophically and there were widespread reports of calves being left in farmers’ trailers outside marts – and that was before the introduction of the dairy type Holstein.

Throughout 1975, things slowly recovered and there was a lot of machinery development work on dual wheels for tractors, etc, before the problem was solved with the introduction of baled silage by the highly intelligent and entrepreneurial Richard (Dick) Laws of Killeshandra being at the forefront of the development that was to revolutionise fodder conservation.

In many ways, an even worse year was 1985 when the Irish Farmers Journal reported on combines sinking in the field, as the cereal harvest struggled through October after a miserable August and September.

With shades of this year, 1985 followed the spectacularly easy farming of 1984 just as this year follows 2022, which will be etched in many farmers’ memories as one of those exceptionally favourable events.

This year is as difficult, as many tillage farmers will remember, but so far I suspect losses have been minimal.

Brussels vice-president

On a different topic, Brussels or those still there as the holiday season gets into full swing, are wondering if the Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans will come back to Brussels in September.

He has already made it clear that he wants to be the next prime minister of the Netherlands after the long-serving Mark Rutte has announced his resignation.

Mr Timmermans has been most associated with the more extreme elements of the Green Deal proposals, and it is unclear how much momentum will continue on this dossier after his departure.

It is rumoured in Brussels that he may try to emulate France’s President Macron and form a totally new party back home in the Netherlands.