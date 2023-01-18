We used to regard Russian agriculture as a basket case. No longer. Some will remember that year after year, the speculation was how much wheat would Russia need to import, as its own wheat production consistently fell below national needs.
Inevitably, the so-called “great grain robbery” of 1973 was dragged into the conversation when Russia organised a buying coup that gathered up 10 million tonnes of US grain, mostly wheat, without the American administration being aware until the deals had been completed. World prices rocketed and the US, for the only time, imposed an export ban on soya.
