We should have learned two critical lessons over the last few months. The first is the astonishing achievement of science in rapidly developing a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in countries that had a government and a population that believe in the application of and rigorous monitoring of science.
The second is the vulnerability of us as farmers and consumers to suppliers of materials essential for normal life, where these suppliers are essentially governed by people, not subject to normal democratic norms.
