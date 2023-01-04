The latest figures are astonishing. The multinational sector in Ireland now directly employs over 300,000 people, well over 10% of the total number of people at work. This figure does not take account of the thousands of others supplying services, from legal and accountancy to floor and office cleaning. We can see in the Government tax take the unprecedented flow of corporate taxes into the Irish exchequer. This multinational, mainly American, investment and tax remittances have let the State hugely expand its spending to deal with the extra burden of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the Ukrainian invasion on energy prices. These firms are not typical business ventures. They are, in many cases, the leading companies in their field.

It’s great that they are here to contribute to our national prosperity. In many cases, they have world-beating technology and intellectual property – just think of Apple, Google or Pfizer. But where does this influx of such firms leave Irish companies and family businesses?