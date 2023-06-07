The dependence on contractors is one of the key distinguishing features of whole swathes of Irish farming. \ Donal O'Leary

The Central Statistics Office has consistently produced accurate information that should be of real help in guiding national policy. While best known for the regular census of population, just recently published it also has an amazing record on Irish agriculture going back to the mid-1800s with details of farm product prices, etc.

Its latest survey, however, has nothing historic about it but is clearly aimed at capturing present practice and guiding future policy.

The latest information-gathering exercise will inevitably guide national policy in areas where information is badly needed but is not available.

While it will be interesting to see what the agricultural education level is among Irish farmers of different ages, the details on other areas of practical farming will be critical in judging what policy refinements are needed.

For example, we have no details on how many farmers have internet access and use “electronic farm management tools” for recordkeeping, etc.

We will also see how tillage farmers are organised. Do they own, rent or share the range of machinery needed – everything from sprayers to combines is covered including the use of GPS equipment.

If, as I suspect, there is a large reliance on contractors, is the sector getting sensible tax and regulatory treatment? Another key area being looked at is the structure of Irish farming itself. Again, I suspect there are more partnerships and it is also likely that more families have formed themselves into companies to clearly distinguish between household and business expenditure and manage their finances appropriately.

There is a most detailed series of questions on the use of irrigation as well as enquiries about soil management and cultivation techniques. For example, it will be interesting to get a national picture on how much tillage land is still conventionally ploughed and sown versus using a conservation tillage system or direct drilling with little or no soil disturbance.

As always, we are in a period of change but the adjustments in Irish society with population increases, a strong employment market and new environmental regulations are creating new challenges for many and opportunities for some.

We need accurate measurement to give guidance on how farmers and policymakers can best respond.