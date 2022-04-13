Last week was the first time that I was told directly by a person with real experience at the coal face of European policy that there is now a widely shared view that livestock farming is intrinsically undesirable.
While some of these opponents of livestock farming will talk about questionable environmental effects and animal welfare issues, the real basis of the objections is deeply philosophical. The whole moral basis of keeping animals to enhance human wellbeing is now regarded by significant numbers of European legislators and electors as deeply suspect.
SHARING OPTIONS: