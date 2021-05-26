As this week progresses, the focus is on Brussels and the various elements being discussed that will affect farmers, their families and their living standards. But even when the Brussels talks conclude, the focus will switch to Dublin as the Minister and Department of Agriculture grapple with the new discretion given to the national capitals in deciding how EU money should be allocated among farmers.

This is bound to be a thankless task, with the winners from policies such as convergence naturally seeing any gain as no more than their due, while the losers will see it as the confiscation of their hard-earned entitlements based on compensation for price reductions in their products.