I can understand authorities in Brussels and Dublin wanting to control the indiscriminate use of antibiotics – the compounds are too valuable to human health to be available willy-nilly, especially when there is a danger of resistance developing that compromises their effectiveness in treating potentially life-threatening diseases.
There is also the reality that new compounds with effective antibiotic properties are becoming harder to discover, so the case for effective control in the case of antibiotics is logical.
