The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has announced that Denis Drennan will be elected deputy president of the association.

The dairy farmer from Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, will be elected at the national council meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Limerick on Thursday 14 April.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that he looked forward to working closely with Drennan.

McCormack said that Drennan's command of the technical issues particularly around emissions and the environment will equip him for the challenges that go with his new position.

"[The] ICMSA’s focus was always on a clear identification of the problem leading to a clear identification of possible solutions, that process would continue regardless of individuals and ensured continuity and consistency of approach," a spokesperson from the association said.