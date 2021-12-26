A status yellow fog warning has been issued for 12 counties by Met Éireann.
Dense fog is forecast in many areas on Sunday night and on Monday morning.
Counties Cavan, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath all are covered under the warning.
The warning will come into effect at 10pm on Sunday night and will remain in place until 12pm on Monday.
