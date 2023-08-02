There are numerous supports for farmers without internet access, the Department of Agriculture explained. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture said it is “acutely aware” of the importance of facilitating engagement from all farmers, particularly those without direct access to the internet.

Responding to Western Development Commission (WDC) warnings that many older and rural farmers in the west are still going without internet, a Department spokesperson highlighted that it must assist such farmers in applying for schemes where applications must be submitted online, in accordance with EU regulations.

The Department confirmed that ahead of scheme deadlines in June this year, it held 10 information sessions and 25 one-to-one clinics across the country to aid farmers to submit applications. Over 3,200 farmers were assisted at these events and at the Department’s public office in Portlaoise.

Calls

Over 23,200 calls were answered by the direct payments helpdesk during the application window, the spokesperson highlighted.

Separately, over 1,500 calls were made to farmers in the run-up to the June deadline, where farmers had not applied for schemes in 2023 but had applied in 2022.

Read more