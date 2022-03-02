IFA south Leinster regional chair Francie Gorman has said the cuts farmers are facing under the new CAP are ‘depressing’. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

The Department of Agriculture is afraid to face the farmers who are taking the biggest hit under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA south Leinster regional chair Francie Gorman said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has “turned his back” on farmers in south Leinster who are amongst the worst hit under the new CAP due to cuts in the “basic payment to fund eco schemes, convergence and front loading”.

The comments from Gorman come as the Department commences a series of information evenings on the CAP for farmers across the country. He criticised the Department for only scheduling one CAP meeting in south Leinster, out of 11 in total.

The Department’s sole information evening in the south Leinster region has been scheduled for 8pm on 28 March at the Seven Oaks Hotel, Co Carlow. It will also hold an online webinar for all farmers, regardless of location, at 8pm on 15 March.

The Department said presentations will be made on the CAP by its staff and that there will be opportunities for farmers to ask questions on the night.

The IFA south Leinster regional chair said: “For a lot of farmers going to these information meetings, it will merely reveal the depressing reality of the cuts they are facing.

“The meetings are also at a bad time of year. We often here from politicians that their focus is on the farmer who calves the cow or lambs the ewe. Well, that’s where most livestock and sheep farmers will be on 28 March, in the calving shed or the lambing pen.”

Gorman said that while Minister McConalogue has been talking about “millions and billions” for farmers under the CAP, the “reality is that this Government is doing everything they can to reduce production”.

“At a time when farmers are facing soaring inputs costs, reduced supports and with some facing BEAM repayments, the Minister needs to look at more ways of supporting farmers.”

