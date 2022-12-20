The ERG grant aims "to help offset additional regulatory requirements in the application process".

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced increases in supports (grant rates and premiums where relevant) for the following schemes under the Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

Fencing

New rates of €7/m are approved for stock, sheep and rabbit fencing and €5.50/m for stock using IS436 posts and strainers. These rates are capped at €880/ha for IS436 material and €540/ha for non IS436, based on a maximum of 160m/ha.

IS436 is a certified standard for fencing material accepted by the Department for grant approval. New fencing rates have also been announced for deer upgrade fencing (€9/m), deer (€18/m) and deer/rabbit fencing (€18/m) .

Environment report grant (ERG)

The ERG grant aims “to help offset additional regulatory requirements in the application process”. This varies according to area.

For example, a 2ha afforestation area receives €850 while a 10ha application receives €1,550 to cover the cost of an environmental report.

Agroforestry system

Agroforestry comprises silvopastoral systems (trees and grass) and two pilot schemes – silvoarable systems (trees and crops) and forest gardening (establishment of small-scale food forests). Farmers availing of agroforestry are entitled to enter the Organic Farming Scheme.

Infrastructure and technology

Support for forest road construction up to €55/m at a density of 25m/ha and up to €10,000 for special construction works. There are new supports in nursery and machinery interventions, including a forest technology challenge grant of €100,000 and €50,000 grants for forest machinery and nursery investment aid.

Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES)

PES promotes the longer-term sustainable management of forests, including maximisation of environment benefits. There are six PES schemes with grant rates varying from €90/ha to €500/ha.

There are also incentives for continuous cover forestry, climate resilient reforestation and knowledge transfer.

The Irish Farmers Journal will ?run a full report on the various supports in the 7 January edition, while further details on the schemes and implementation dates “will be advised by circular shortly,” according to the Department of Agriculture.