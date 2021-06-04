Matt Carthy had called for an extension to the wild bird cover scheme last week. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture approach to wild bird cover rules is verging on begrudging by forcing farmers to apply for individual extensions rather than simply providing a blanket extension, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy has said.

Last Friday, Carthy called for an extension to the 1 June planting deadline in recognition of the recent inclement weather.

This week, the Department said that farmers can apply individually for an extension.

Carthy said he welcomed that there is now a facility for farmers to receive an extension.

'Begrudging'

“However, that each farmer has to apply individually is an approach that verges on begrudging.

"In my initial call for an extension, I commented on the frustration that farmers endure when the Department leaves announcements on flexibilities to the last minute.

“I did not think for a second that, as well as the late announcement, the Department would require each farmer to contact them individually,” he said.

Flexibility

In 2018, Department of Agriculture circular 05/2018 informed all farm advisers that the deadline was extended until the middle of the month, Carthy said.

“Such an approach would have been warranted on this occasion. At a minimum, it could have been done on a regional or county basis.

“Nobody disputes that the Department needs to set deadlines for schemes. But, there will often be a need for flexibility, particularly when circumstances beyond human control, such as the weather, are important factors.

“When such instances arise, the Department should deliver the necessary flexibility without the begrudging approach we have seen in this instance,” he said.