I see the Department of Agriculture forgot a key piece of information in the recent €20,000/farmer pig scheme.

I hear that the application form for the €7m Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme contained no section where farmers could provide bank details to the Department.

Any officials asleep on the job in Ag House are sure, however, to have been awoken by last week’s IFA demonstration and pig farmers’ chants of “Save our pigs”.

With that said, I am sure that those responsible won’t make the same mistake with any future pig scheme, given the resources that have been allocated to negotiations on the current €100m proposal.