Cow prices have increased by between 7c/kg and 11c/kg across different grades.

The weekly beef prices recorded and published by the Department of Agriculture confirm significant movement in the trade over the last week.

The average base grade for steers, which is an average of all prices recorded across the different categories, is listed at 490.4c/kg, an increase of 7.8c/kg on the previous week.

As can be seen in the table, the top prices for cattle in a number of factories averaged in excess of €5/kg.

Foyle Meats Donegal remains the top-paying plant for steers and this is underpinned by the factory matching base quotes from other plants and offering higher bonuses for cattle it desires including a 10c/kg bonus for cattle killing between 280kg and 380kg carcase weight.

It is closely followed by Dawn Ballyhaunis and Jennings Ballinrobe, with the latter plant continuing to be very active in the market for Angus steers and heifers.

Heifer prices

The average base grade for heifers was recorded at 494.2c, an increase of 7.9c/kg on the previous week.

It is interesting to note that U grading cattle are now averaging significantly in excess of the €5/kg mark, with an average price recorded of €5.11/kg.

Foyle Meats Donegal is also top on the heifer price table, with its average price for R and U grading heifers in excess of €5/kg. It is followed by ABP Waterford, with Jennings also positioned third in the heifer table.

The average prices recorded for cows is a truer reflection of the prices quoted, as cows are not subject to breed bonuses or varying QPS bonuses. The average cow price increased by between 7c/kg and 11c/kg over the last week.

Dawn Ballyhaunis, which is active in the trade for cows and Friesian steers, is ranked top, followed by Moyvalley Meats and Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff.

As can also be seen, there is massive variation in the prices paid between plants, with the greatest activity in the market and those with low interest in cows.

Top prices for R grading cows are averaging in the region of €4.40/kg, while U grades have been recorded at an average of as high as €4.50/kg.