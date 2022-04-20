The Department's data centre at the Backweston Campus was first announced in 2018.

I see the Department of Agriculture is progressing the build of its data centre at the Backweston campus in Celbridge, Co Kildare. For the uninitiated, a data centre stores data, such as BPS details and so on, and the Department needs more space.

No wonder the shed builders can’t get labourers when they’re competing with these industrial projects.

Like pig units, I hear this investment will be temperature controlled.

It wouldn’t want to be too hot or The Dealer will be wondering about its environmental footprint.