The provision will only be available for 2023.\ Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture confirmed this week that farmers can nominate what milk yield band they propose to be in for 2023.

Prior to this option being available, farmers could only select a three-year average or 2022 milk yield to calculate the nitrate bands.

The option to nominate the band will only be available for 2023.

Farmers can now log on to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website and share their milk yield data with the Department.

Farmers who fail to share their milk yield data will automatically be classed as being in the top band for nitrates.