According to the Department, there have been no unexpected delays in issuing the advance of the BPS.

BPS payments are on track, according to the Department of Agriculture, as 116,420 payments to farmers have been issued.

This is despite some farmers reporting delayed payments.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “Both the minister and the Department are acutely aware of the importance of issuing the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments as quickly as possible.”

According to the Department, there have been no unexpected delays in issuing the advance of the BPS.

“The latest figures indicate that 116,420 farmers have been paid their advance payment for the BPS (including Greening). This is in line with previous years. The Department continues to process inspection cases and any other queries on farmers’ applications such as over claims and dual claims,” the spokesperson said.

The Department is continuing to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as issues are resolved.

Reply

Farmers are reminded to promptly reply to any outstanding queries that have been sent to them by the Department.

Darren Carthy reported last week that payments started on 18 October with €738m paid to 114,600.