Department official David Buckley spoke at the Irish Farmers Journal CAP information meeting in Carlow this week. \ Donal O'Leary

In its satellite mapping of ‘space for nature’ on farms, the Department of Agriculture has credited additional space for hedgerows.

Department official David Buckley told farmers that “we’ve mapped the length of hedges and every metre of hedge gets credited 10 square metres, whether the hedge is half a metre wide or 25m wide”.

The additional credit “makes no difference in terms of your nitrates”, Buckley confirmed. This means that a farmer’s stocking rate will not be restricted by landscape features used for space for nature calculations.

Using this methodology, the official said the Department has found that there are 116,000 (93%) farmers who have a space for nature of over 10%, 5,000 who are between 7% and 10%, and 5,000 who are less than 7%.

To qualify for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and eco-scheme payments next year, farmers must have space for nature on their farm above 4%.

Buckley called on farmers to “first and foremost” check what has been allocated to their farm on agfood.ie and, secondly, “go in and tick the box to apply” for the schemes.

