The Department of Agriculture was criticised on a number of fronts at a meeting in Clonakilty, Co Cork, organised by Senator Tim Lombard on Monday evening.

There was frustration at the Department’s attitude to enforcing existing regulations and its lack of presence on the ground during the closed period for slurry spreading.

Farmers present also felt that the Department has a stand-offish approach to those breaking the rules and instead focuses on those already complying with them.

“We’ve heard all this for the last 10 years about regulations being broken every year,” said one farmer, “yet we have cross-compliance checks every autumn but there is no Department person to be seen during the closed period over the winter. Sort existing regulations and police them”.

Another farmer asked that if there is such an emissions reduction benefit to using protected urea, why is CAN still available to purchase?

Proposed derogation changes were also discussed at the meeting titled ‘Pathways to maintaining and progressing our sustainable agricultural sector in west Cork’.

Core concern

Uncertainty as to what levels of production will be permitted on farms next spring was a core concern. This was also commented on by John Fitzgerald of Bank of Ireland, who said that continuing uncertainty is proving challenging when it comes to organising long-term finance for the bank’s farming customers.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) social media presence also drew the ire of some farmers present.

IFA national poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said: “During the week, the EPA put out a tweet saying the way forward is for people to eat less red meat. That, to me, is not acceptable.”

This was one of numerous contributions from the floor questioning the impartiality of the EPA with last Friday’s tweet, where the EPA advocated cutting back on red meat consumption, the catalyst for much of the misgivings. It was referenced throughout the meeting with one farmer asking: “Have the EPA become a law unto themselves?”

Agricultural catchments programme manager with Teagasc Eddie Burgess didn’t sugarcoat the challenge ahead for farmers either, with the composition of farms providing a particular challenge.

Per-field basis

Stating that some present may not like to hear it, he reminded farmers that the combined nitrogen load of 500kg of N/ha (250kg organic and 250kg artificial) is on a whole farm basis, but farmers need to start thinking of it a per-field basis.

“On some farms, your average stocking rate could be below 150kg N/ha in terms of organic nitrogen but due to fragmentation, there may be some parts of the farm that could have a stocking load in excess of that and those areas are problematic. That’s something to be aware of if we’re trying to reduce nitrate loss.”