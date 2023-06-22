A number of farmers are angry that they were not informed of the delisting of Galway agricultural consultant Vincent Costello.

Galway-based agricultural consultant Vincent Costello has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that he has been delisted by the Department of Agriculture.

Costello was contacted by this newspaper following complaints from farmers of having lost out on places in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) because their applications were lodged by Costello who had been delisted by the Department.

The well-known agricultural consultant operated out of New Inn, Tuam and Claremorris.

Costello admitted to the Irish Farmers Journal that he was delisted by the Department. However, he declined to comment when asked why he had been delisted.

When asked if a prominent west of Ireland agricultural consultant had been delisted, the Department replied that it “does not comment on ongoing investigations”.

It is unclear how many farmers lost out on places in ACRES due to the delisting of Costello.

Farmers are angry that were not informed by Costello or the Department about the delisting and its implications for their ACRES applications.