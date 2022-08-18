Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue speaking to farmers on the Irish Farmers Journal stand at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has told suppliers who have concerns about potential unfair trading practices to contact the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority.

In response to a query from the Irish Farmers Journal in relation to the Boortmalt energy charge of €12.50/t, the Department said that growers “should expect to be treated fairly and with respect, with clear communication from purchasers of their product.”

“A strong working relationship is essential at all times. If a supplier has concerns about a trading practice which they consider unfair, more information on the legally enforceable protections available to suppliers is available from the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority.”