Oliver Edwards

The Department of Agriculture has extended the deadlines for farmers to submit the dairy excretion rate band and nitrates derogation applications for 2023.

The 2023 dairy excretion rate band has been extended to 31 March 2023 and the nitrates derogation application deadline has been extended to noon on 14 April 2023.

Announcing the extensions, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he agreed to the extension to facilitate all stakeholders to effectively engage with this new measure.

“Almost 8,000 farmers have already recorded their choice on the banding portal,” the Minister said.

Banding

The nitrates banding portal on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website is open to all dairy farmers.

Provided the farmer has given permission for a co-op to share their milk purchaser data with the ICBF, farmers are being encouraged by the Department to submit their associated nitrogen excretion rate band for 2023 through the ICBF.

For the small cohort of farmers who have not consented to share their data with the ICBF, the Department said the extension should also allow the necessary time for farmers to contact and engage with their milk purchasers in completing the required paper return to the Department.

The form is available to download from the Department’s website.

Derogation

Minister McConalogue said he is conscious that due to the new banding rules, some farmers may find that their nitrogen excretion rates will result in an increase to the overall farm organic nitrogen stocking rate.

“In some cases, farmers may need to submit a nitrates derogation application and adhere to the terms and conditions to allow them farm at a stocking rate up to 250kg organic N/ha for 2023.

“Therefore, I am extending the deadline for receipt of a 2023 nitrates derogation application to 14 April 2023. The Department’s online application portal www.agfood.ie had been due to close for applications at midnight on 31 March 2023.

“It will now remain open until noon on 14 April 2023. Intending applicants should immediately contact their adviser if they have not already done so,” he said.

Farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2022 are also reminded that they must submit 2022 fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date of 14 April 2023.