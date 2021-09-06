The Department of Agriculture encourages participation in the webinar. / Philip Doyle

An information webinar run by the Department of Agriculture on Ireland’s nitrates consultation will take place on Monday 6 September from 7pm to 9pm.

Personnel from the Department and Teagasc will set out the background to the changes, the timelines for the review and also the key proposals that are subject to consultation.

The current regulations expire at the end of 2021 and a new nitrates action programme must be published at the beginning of 2022, with the revised regulations to remain in place until 2025.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine wish to remind stakeholders to attend the webinar and participate in these important discussions.

The information webinar will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to participate in these discussions.

Both Departments encourage participation in the process and are keen to hear the views of all stakeholders.