The calves were found in Co Limerick. \ CJ Nash

The Department of Agriculture is investigating the discovery of a large number of dead calves at a location in Co Limerick.

A spokesperson from the Department confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that an investigation had been opened, but was unable to specify the number of calves found dead.

It is understood the number of calves exceeds 100 head.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine can confirm that an alleged incident in Limerick has been reported.

"The matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time,” the spokesperson said.

When queried, Limerick County Council commented that it was made aware of an incident and is liaising with the Department.

Comment

The president of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that the association would await the full details before making a definitive statement, but that the regulations around animal welfare were stringent and, in the main, fully observed.

"It was therefore important for the matter to be fully investigated in a proper context that takes account of all the circumstances – of both the animals and the farmer concerned - before we proceed to official enforcement of regulations that ICMSA both recognises and supports," he said.