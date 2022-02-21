Funding of €3m has been invested in the building of new accommodation at the Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co Cavan.

The Government funding was announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Monday and is the latest part of the Ballyhaise campus’s 10-year development plan, which was created in 2013.

Minister McConalogue was joined by Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy as they turned the sod on the new development in Cavan. However, planning permission for the accommodation unit is still being sought.

Ballyhaise Agricultural College is one of four Teagasc colleges and the number of learners attending has consistently topped 1,000 since 2015, according to a spokesperson.

Within this, the number of students undertaking full-time courses at the college has also remained steady at around 400 per year.

The number of full-time learners, coupled with Ballyhaise’s large catchment area and rural location, means having sufficient accommodation for students on site is critical.

Teagasc said having accommodation on the site ensures that students are close to both the theoretical and practical aspects of learning at the college.

Speaking in Ballyhaise at the sod-turning ceremony, Minister McConalogue said: “We must ensure that the best and brightest have an excellent education to help drive improvements in the future. Ballyhaise College is critical to providing agricultural education in the northern half of the country.”

He said that the €3m investment is being made available to provide modern accommodation and to create an innovative learning environment for the next generation of students and future farmers.

“While this is the start of the journey, the new accommodation will ensure that generations of students can avail of top-class education provided by Teagasc.”

Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College John Kelly said: “The existing college accommodation was built in the mid-1970s and has reached the end of its useful life.

"Therefore, until the new proposed building is in place, accommodation will be limited to 24 students, which can be accommodated in the portion of the old accommodation building being retained.”

