Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has issued a status orange forest fire warning for the entire country, in effect until noon Monday 5 July.

Arising from current dry weather patterns and high temperatures a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

This risk phase is expected to peak on Friday 2 July. Forest visitors should not use barbecues or open fires at any stage.

Fire behaviour and spread rates are likely to be moderated by higher live fuel moisture levels in vegetation, but near drought conditions may exist on some site types, particularly on lowland peat sites and in eastern regions.

All forest owners and managers are also advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Guidelines

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

Gather all group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

Telephone fire and rescue services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all emergency service instructions.