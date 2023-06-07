Areas with dead grasses, heather and gorse are particularly vulnerable.

A high fire risk exists in all areas up to next Monday, the Department of Agriculture has warned.

Areas with hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse are particularly vulnerable. “Westerly high-pressure dominated weather will continue to create dry conditions across Ireland, ahead of an expected change and arrival of low-pressure weather systems over the weekend,” said a Department spokesperson.

“Ahead of this, where fires do occur, fire behaviour is likely to be moderated by advanced live fuels growth, particularly in upland grasses, but may be adversely influenced by stronger easterly wind conditions over coming days.”

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should not bring barbecues, light fires or engage in any other fire risk activity during this time.

The Society of Irish Foresters called on the public to help prevent damaging forest fires and report land fires to the fire brigade and gardaí.