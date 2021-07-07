The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has warned that companies processing wildflower seed should ensure that the Department certifies this seed free of blackgrass, an invasive species that is detrimental to the tillage sector.

There is currently no legislation which obliges this testing or certification to be carried out.

The DAFM called for Irish-grown seed to be used where possible and said that those importing wildflower seeds need to be extra vigilant that these seeds are not contaminated with species which “pose a threat to agricultural production in Ireland.”

The Department stated: “Weeds such as blackgrass, wild oats and sterile brome are particularly harmful to arable production and a high level of vigilance is required to prevent the introduction and spread of these weed species in Ireland.

“With regard to wild flowers and multi-species mixtures, seed importers should verify with their suppliers that all seed lots imported into Ireland are certified free of blackgrass, wild oats and sterile brome prior to importing the seed lots.”

The statement continued: “Seed processors who are assembling or mixing such seed should contact DAFM to have the seed lots certified as free of the weed species listed above.

“Seed assembled for wildflower and multi-species purposes should also be tested for the presence of weed species by the DAFM Seed Testing Laboratory, prior to sealing and placing on the market.

“DAFM strongly recommends that seed for wildflower mixtures for planting in Ireland should be assembled from native sources as far as possible.”

Blackgrass contamination

In May, it emerged that wildflower seed imported into this country was contaminated with blackgrass seeds after it was found growing in plots planted at the Teagasc Crops Research Centre in Oak Park.

The affected seed was taken off the market and customers were asked to return seed and monitor crops which had been planted.