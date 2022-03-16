The survey will feed into Project Woodland's public consultation on new forestry policies.

Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has launched a public consultation survey on the future of forestry in Ireland.

The survey is part of Project Woodland’s engagement with industry stakeholders and the public on its task to develop a new national forestry strategy.

Minister Hackett encouraged stakeholders to contribute to the consultation through the survey, stating that the new forestry policies would have an impact on future generations and the rural economy.

“Trees are a vital part of our natural heritage and make significant contribution to our rural economy. The shared vision for forests and the forest strategy we are developing will have an impact for generations to come,” said Minister Hackett when launching the survey.

Engaging with stakeholders

The minister also reiterated the importance of the survey to Project Woodland’s hearing of stakeholders’ views on development of Government forestry policy.

“I encourage the public and stakeholders to take part in the survey and to make their views known. Through Project Woodland we are engaging with the public, local communities and stakeholders in a series of ways; this consultation is a crucial next step in forming a new forest strategy,” she said.

“This is an exciting time for forestry, and I am excited to see the results of this consultation.”

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will remain open to the public until 27 April.

The response of those who engage with the survey will be posted on the Department’s website.

To complete the survey, click here.