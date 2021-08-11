Will the appointment of social scientist at the Department help to prevent farmer protests?

The Dealer notes that the Department of Agriculture is seeking to hire a social scientist. The new appointee will work with what is described as the One Health scientific support team, which provides a range of scientific supports.

The social scientist will provide the Department with greater insight into how individuals, groups and institutions make decisions, respond to challenges and change and exercise power.

Such insights, the Department states, will help the organisation to better engage with and understand its broad range of stakeholders with a view to “better policy development and more effective policy delivery”.

It is a pity that person was not in situ this week to advise on the CAP town hall meetings.