The new minimum standards will come into play in six months' time.

The Department of Agriculture is currently mapping peat soils to identify which farmers will be subject to a new set of CAP rules aimed at protecting peatlands and wetlands from 2024 onwards.

Farmers affected by the new rules will be contacted by the end of the year to let them know what standards they must meet at a minimum on any peat soils to receive payments. The rules will be introduced under the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 and must be followed for beneficiaries of CAP funds that meet conditionality standards (formerly cross compliance).

While the Department is unable to say what standards or practices are being considered for the rules, a ploughing ban on peat soils was given in the CAP strategic plan as an example, along with the use of min till or no till cultivation techniques for any tilling of peat soils.

The plan stated that a “significant portion” of farmland will fall under the definition of a peatland or wetland, with those impacted being “mainly livestock farmers”.

“Various national peat mapping datasets” are being examined and officials are engaging with the European Commission on the means of identifying relevant lands.

There will be engagement between the Department and “relevant stakeholder forums” before the rules are introduced.