A limit on dairy cows per farm, a limit on the volume produced per farm or the establishment of a greenhouse gas entitlement per farm are the three options under consideration by the Department of Agriculture to curtail expansion in the Irish dairy sector.
Speaking at the Food Vision dairy group held on Monday in Backweston, Co Kildare, Department Assistant Secretary General Sinead McPhillips reportedly said unless the Government-led think-tank could come up with and agree on solutions to reduce greenhouse gases from the sector, then the Department was going to introduce one of the three mandatory options.
