Department of Agriculture officials are investigating allegations of animal mistreatment contained in a PrimeTime Investigates programme due to air on Monday night, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

Footage published by RTÉ appears to show clear breaches of animal welfare rules, including what has been described in the RTÉ promotional footage as “illegal” handling of calves at at least one mart - incidents in which calves are hit with sticks, thrown and kicked.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Department officials are taking the footage extremely seriously.

It is also understood that Department officials have sought data and information from RTÉ in relation to the allegations in order to investigate the incidents reported on.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack and Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) marts executive Ray Doyle, who were interviewed as part of the programme, were contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Both declined to comment on the footage released to date, saying they will not comment until the full programme is aired on 10 July at 9.35pm.