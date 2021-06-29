Sligo District Court heard recently that a senior official employed by the Department of Agriculture and involved in investigations into animal welfare continued to be employed by the Department despite being in breach of animal welfare regulations, including having dead and injured animals on his land, and failing to have his cattle tested for four years.
Bernard (Brian) Kilgarriff (64) of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo, was convicted of animal neglect and animal welfare breaches, relating to the presence of four dead animals found on his land, along with failing to have his animals tested for TB and Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) since 2016.
