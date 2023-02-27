There has been confusion in recent weeks over buffer zones under the new CAP.

The uncultivated buffer along a watercourse was extended from 2m to 3m.

There are also some other buffers to be adhered to under the new rules, while nitrates rules are also in play in 2023.

3m buffer

From 2023, farmers cannot plough or cultivate within 3m of a watercourse. This was previously 2m in the old CAP.

Pesticides and fertilisers

Pesticides and artificial fertilisers are not allowed within at least 3m of a watercourse on any land - grassland or tillage. However, stock can graze up to the edge of the bank.

Although some pesticides may carry wider buffers, the label needs to be checked. At present, the Department says that surface water tool for reducing the impact of pesticides in the environment (STRIPE) technology is not accepted under the CAP strategic plan.

Clarification

The Department has now clarified the rules around these buffer zones.

In response to a query by the Irish Farmers Journal, it said: “The GAEC 4 buffer zones in respect of chemical fertiliser/pesticides application applies to all watercourses identified on the OSI 1:5000 scale maps (either with or without flow direction arrows) and includes all watercourses either natural or artificial and includes the temporary dry drains.

"For these watercourses, a minimum of a 3m buffer zone must be respected where chemical fertilisers cannot be applied.

"In addition, GAEC 4 requires that, for non-grassland crops, a 3m unploughed, uncultivated margin must be maintained (on these same “marked watercourses”) in order to protect water.

“With regard to pesticides, a minimum 3m buffer zone must be respected where pesticides cannot be applied.

"However, a plant protection product (PPP) authorisation may prescribe a buffer zone which is greater than 3m and, in this case, the buffer zone prescribed on the product authorisation/label may be reduced to 3m, only where it can be verified that the DAFM STRIPE initiative is used by the professional pesticide user.

"A PPP authorisation may allow a buffer zone which is less than 3m, however, in these cases, the minimum 3m buffer zone prescribed in GAEC 4 takes precedence and must be observed.

"The STRIPE initiative currently cannot be used to reduce the 3m buffer zone, as it is not referred to in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.”

Check the maps

All farmers should check their maps for these watercourses, but should also think about how long water is carried in the drain during the year. If the drain is dry now or dry for the majority of the year, then it is unlikely to be a watercourse on the map.

Other buffers still apply

Remember, other buffers still apply. For example, organic fertilisers cannot be spread within 5m of any surface water and this increases to 10m two weeks after the opening and two weeks ahead of the closing of the closed period.

Late harvested crops

Late harvested crops should have a 6m buffer to protect any intersecting watercourses. For example, potatoes, maize or beet.

Grazeable crops

Where forage or catch crops are grazed in situ, the CAP strategic plan states “an adequate lie-back area must be provided”.

The plan also states: “A grass buffer strip of at least 3m must be maintained around the external area of the parcel/area in catch crops.

"An increased buffer strip of 4m applies beside watercourses if catch crops are being grazed in situ. Livestock must be excluded from repeated poaching of areas (bare soil) where the catch crop has been utilised.”

The Irish Farmers Journal also understands that a 3m buffer needs to be kept beside hedgerows where these crops are being grazed in situ.