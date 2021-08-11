For compliant herds, the status on agfood.ie will read “PPV complete- no penalty”. \ Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has this week published updated nitrates figures for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).

The figures cover the level of organic nitrogen produced during the original reduction year, spanning from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

The end of year figures identify whether an applicant has complied with the 5% reduction requirement (based on the reference period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019).

Herd status

The status of the herd is stated on the main information screen on the right hand side, under the heading “Status Description”.

For compliant herds, the status will read “PPV complete- no penalty”.

Where herds have not complied with the 5% reduction, but have opted to defer the reduction year period to 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, the status will read “PPV complete-penalty deferred”.

Likewise, where a penalty will be applied for non-compliance, this will be stated on the screen.

Nitrates reports

Applicants can also access the end of year report, which will state the reduction requirement, the level of organic nitrogen produced and the level by which a herd was under or over the target.

Applicants who are now focusing on the deferred period can also check updated figures for the period 1 January to 30 June, with this report also stating the predicted level of organic nitrogen produced on 31 December 2021, based on current herd numbers.

Hardcopy reports will also be sent to applicants in the coming weeks, detailing all of the above information.