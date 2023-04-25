The new recruits will be responsible for implementation of EU and national legislation.

The Department of Agriculture is recruiting nationwide for the role of assistant agricultural inspectors.

The successful candidates will be recruited in eight counties - Kildare, Dublin, Laois, Tipperary, Donegal, Kerry, Wexford and Cavan.

The new recruits will be responsible for implementation of EU and national legislation relating to the agri-food sector, policy development and evaluation, monitoring and analysis of developments within the agri-food industry.

Requirements

Applicants must hold a primary degree qualification at Level 8 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) in agricultural science with a minimum 2.2 result.

Applicants must also hold a full driving license and have access to a mode of transport. A postgraduate qualification in a relevant area is “desirable”, according to the Department.

The application closing date is 4 May 2023 at 3pm.

All applications should be made online through www.publicjobs.ie.

The Department will hold an information webinar on Tuesday 25 April at 7pm.

Further information on the role, including qualifications and salary, can also be found here.