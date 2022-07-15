The Department of Agriculture released a Condition Orange high forest fire risk warning on Friday morning. The warning is effective from 14 July through to 20 July and is set to peak on Sunday 17 July. The risk applies to all areas of the country where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuel like gorse or heather exist.

"A high-pressure ridge currently located to the south west of Ireland will move northwards during the lifespan of this notice and influence southerly airflows with high air temperatures, low to moderate humidity and moderate windspeeds as the weekend progresses”.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use. These include forest visitors refraining from using barbecues or open fire at any stage, along with ensuring vehicles are not parked in any areas that would impede emergency access if required.

“Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by moderate windspeeds in the 15-25km/h region. Higher windspeeds above the critical 30km/h threshold may be experienced in southern areas. Fire behaviour will be moderated by increased live fuel availability and high live fuel moisture levels in upland areas,” the Department said.

Advice for forest owners and managers

The Department advises all forest owners and managers to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire. It states that fire lines, fire plans and fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts etc., should be checked and confirmed.

“Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999. The Department recommends that forest owners and managers should consider the fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire."

Examples of such measures are outlined below:

1. Risk assessment

Assess your property with regard to fire risk and mitigation factors. Is there a risk of fire or presence of hazardous fuel vegetation on neighbouring lands? Is there a history of land burning in the vicinity of your forest? Are access routes adequate, accessible and clear of obstructions? Is there a firebreak in place and has it been adequately maintained?

2. Prepare

Fire plans should be developed for all forests, including a map showing access routes and assembly points for fire fighting personnel, equipment and potential sources of water. The plan should also include contact details for the emergency services, local private and Coillte foresters, neighbouring landowners and forest owners in order to summon help should the need arise. Have fire-fighting tools such as beaters and knapsack sprayers to hand and ready to use. If you do not live in reasonable proximity to your woodland, a local caretaker or forest neighbour should be employed and should also have a copy of the fire plan with your and all the above contact numbers. Clear tracks and roads if available and ensure forest entrances and access routes are not blocked by parked vehicles or other obstacles, especially where visitors or recreational users may be present. Suitable signage to this effect should be displayed on gates or barriers. Firebreaks should be created (if not already in place) by screefing or removing vegetation mechanically by excavator so that the soil is bare. Fire breaks should be at least 6m wide and should be maintained clear of flammable vegetation.

3. Be vigilant

Forest owners should be particularly vigilant during the high risk period. Fire patrols may be warranted in known fire hotspots. Be particularly vigilant during Bank Holiday weekends where high risk weather is forecast. Co-operation between neighbouring landowners is critical to successful fire prevention. Forest owners should discuss their concerns about fire with neighbouring landowners in advance of the fire season. Providing assistance to farmers wishing to carry out legal prescribed burning earlier in the season is a useful way of developing good working relationships with neighbours, as well as ensuring that operations are conducted safely during lower risk conditions. Forest owners should co-operate with fire planning and share the burden of fire patrols and vigilance during high risk periods.

4. Obey the law

It is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not cultivated between 1 March and 31 August in any year. Report all suspicious or illegal activity to gardaí immediately. Landowners wishing to carry out legally permitted prescribed burning must notify in writing all forest owners within one mile of the wood, and the local garda station, between seven and 35 days in advance of the burning operation. All burning operations should be notified to the Fire Service via the control centre by telephoning 112/999 BEFORE burning commences. Landowners found burning illegally could face fines, imprisonment and Single Farm Payment penalties, where applicable.

5. Report fires immediately

If you see a fire, do not delay - report it to the Fire and Emergency Services straight away. Do not wait for somebody else to make the call. Dial 999 or 112. You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call. Give clear details regarding location, where at all possible using a national grid reference and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry etc. Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without adequate training or protective equipment.

6. Report losses

If your forest is damaged or destroyed, report this loss as soon as possible to your local garda station and to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle Estate, Co Wexford.